MCKINNEY, Curtis Lee



Mr. Curtis Lee McKinney, age 82, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Mr. McKinney was a Marine Corp veteran, a member of Morrow Lodge #734, and a member of the NRA Heritage Foundation Judicial watch. He was employed at Ford Motor Company for 36 years, and retired as customer assurance manager January 1999. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lyndia Ann Hutchins McKinney; his daughters, Machelle and Jennifer. He is survived by his sisters, Martha Ann Moody, Carolyn Jane Young; his grandchildren, Brandi, Brittany, Dustin, Jenna, Rica; and many loving great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.



