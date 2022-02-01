Mckibben, Frances

MCKIBBEN (JENNINGS), Frances Anne



Frances Anne Jennings McKibben was born in Atlanta, GA on August 20, 1926, and passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022. She was proud to be a Native Atlantan. Her cousins always called her "FransAnne", and she lived a wonderful and amazing life. FransAnne loved history, traveling the world, Pilot Club, her friends, and family. But her heart's desire was to teach high school students her love for history. She graduated from LaGrange College and Emory University with three degrees and obtained two master's degrees and a Specialists Certification. FransAnne also took many of her students on trips around the World and her favorite place to visit was Russia. She was a three-time Star Teacher at Ridgeview High School and was awarded the Teacher Hall of Fame Award by the Georgia Association of Educators. In addition, FransAnne worked with the Superintendent of Fulton County Schools to bring Advanced Placement Courses to Fulton County – first in History and later in English, Science and Math. Even when FransAnne retired after 32 ½ years of teaching, she continued to teach History in the Adult Enrichment Programs in Fulton County. The preparation she did for every class she taught – whether it be high school History, Advanced Placement Courses, Adult Enrichment programs, or Sunday School Classes – was tremendous. What an amazing testimony to FransAnne that even until the day she passed away, some of her former high school students kept in touch with her. When FransAnne wasn't teaching, she was a member for over 50 years with the Pilot Club International with some of her dearest friends and served in many leadership capacities. She also served on the Fulton County Teacher's Credit Union Board of Directors for over 40 years. FransAnne lived an amazing 95 years and will be missed dearly by her cousins, her dear friends and her many, many students. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 2nd, at 2 PM at St. John United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eagles Ranch in Flowery Branch, GA or St. John Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA.



