McKenzie, Katherine

MCKENZIE (BRANCH), Katherine "Kay"



February 12,1936 - February 22, 2021



Katherine (Kay) Branch McKenzie, devoted and cherished wife, mother and grandmother whose trailblazing professional achievements, political activism and spirited commitment to causes close to her heart passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at the home of her son surrounded by loving family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Harold C. McKenzie, Jr., and her parents, Kitty and Harllee Branch.



Born in Atlanta, Kay was raised in Buckhead as the only girl among three brothers during a time of transition for the city and for a woman's role in business and politics. Her adventurous nature, old school standards and southern grace made her a woman for all times. She was admired as a pioneer and role model in more than one arena.



She was the first registered female lobbyist in the State of Georgia. Her interests and commitment to volunteer efforts included work with Sheltering Arms Daycare; Friends of the (Chattahoochee) River; and hands-on support in the campaigns of many successful elected officials including the first mayoral campaign of Maynard Jackson, and of U.S. Congressman John Lewis. In 1981 she launched McKenzie and Associates, a public relations firm that became one of the city's leading locally owned agencies. After selling that agency, she became Senior Vice President of another leading firm before taking on her most meaningful professional work, orchestrating communications and creative services for the 1996 Paralympic Games. She later served as Vice President of communications for BlazeSports, the Paralympic Games' legacy organization. She and her husband enjoyed many years playing golf at the Piedmont Driving Club where they were lifetime members.



After living in Buckhead all their lives Kay and her husband moved to Marietta in 2006. In 2013 she moved to Winston Salem with her daughter, Katherine McKenzie Stegall and grandchildren, Katie and Beau, to be close to her daughter, Ansley McKenzie Browning (William) and family. In 2020 she and Katherine moved to Blacksburg, Virginia to live with her son, Harold C. McKenzie, III, DVM, and his wife, Cindi.



She is survived by her daughters and son; her three brothers, Harllee Branch, III (Jane) of Sacramento, California, David Branch (Ginny) of Atlanta, and Barry Branch (Doreen) of Atlanta; as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.



Interment will take place at St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA in the future. Her arrangements have been handled by Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory, 120 West Main St., Radford, VA 24141.

