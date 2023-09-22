MCKEITHEN, Gregory Dwayne



Gregory Dwyane McKeithen, age 60, of Gwinnet County, Georgia, peacefully passed away on September 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Herman McKeithen, Sr., Mrs. Fannie Louise McKeithen; and two brothers, Calvin W. Henderson and Ronnie McKeithen. He is survived by his four siblings: Herman McKeithen, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Glenda McKeithen-Lomack and Gail McKeithen-Harvey of Los Angeles, California, and Major General (Ret) Timothy Mark McKeithen of Tampa, FL. Also, he left behind a host of dynamic aunties, cousins, nephews, nieces, other family members, and his devoted four-legged constant companion, Zailah. Greg's professional life as an Attorney in public service and private practice was marked by an unwavering commitment to justice. Services are scheduled for 1:00 PM CST, Sunday, September 24, Union No 2 Missionary Baptist Church, 3362 Claud Road, Eclectic, AL 36024. Arrangements by Liberty Mortuary LLC, 205 Lancaster Street Wetumpka, AL, 36092.



