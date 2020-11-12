MCKEE, Sara L.
Age 95, of Decatur, passed November 9, 2020. Service November 13 at Masters Cemetery. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.
Funeral Home Information
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
