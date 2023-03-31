MCKEE, Grace Smith "Grace"



Grace McKee died peacefully Monday, March 27, 2023, at age 97 surrounded by family. She was born Grace Slider on the Fourth of July, 1925, to Thomas and Loretta Slider When she was young, she believed all the fireworks were in honor of her birthday. She grew up in Druid Hills and attended Sacred Heart High School and Gulfpark College. She was a long time member of Druid Hills Golf Club where she met her husband Tom Smith and they had two children.



She loved sports, especially golf. Her favorite time of year was Masters week. She never missed a shot of that tournament or the Ryder Cup. She loved any type of puzzle or game. She always had a jigsaw going and completed the NYT Spelling Bee every day. She was an avid and adept card player and was a member of a number of bridge and gin rummy groups.



In 1982 she married Gordon McKee and moved to Crystal River, Florida. Upon his death, she moved to Blue Mountain Beach for a number of years. She was predeceased by him; her husband, Tom Smith; and her sister, Patricia Credille. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Stone; children, Tommy Smith (Atlanta), Lorie Smith (Atlanta), Kathy Tatum (Alpharetta), Karen Horton (Greenville, NC) and Kevin McKee (Anderson, NC); along with beloved nieces and nephews; as well as several grand-nieces and nephews.



To celebrate Grace's life, and in lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to the Grady Health Foundation, gradyhealthfoundation.org.

