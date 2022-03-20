Mckay, james

Hamburger icon
McKAY, Jr., James "Woody"

James Hamilton Woodrow McKay Jr., "Woody", age 92, passed away peacefully at home in Hoschton, GA, on March 11, 2022. Woody was a Presbyterian minister who served as a campus minister at FSU and GA Tech as well as in local church families. He is survived by his wife Linda McKay and his children Linda Davies, and Michael, Woody, David, Robert and Jonathan McKay, stepchildren Robert Usherwood and Jenny Warren, and 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Buford Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 18th at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice and/or tell a joke to a random stranger in remembrance of Woody.

