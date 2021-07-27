MCKAY-CLEGG, Faye Patterson



Faye Patterson McKay-Clegg, a resident of Atlanta since 1962 passed away July 22, 2021.



Mrs. McKay-Clegg served as executive director of the Georgia Council for International Visitors (GCIV) from 1973 to 1991.



Mrs. McKay-Clegg was a member of the Chi Omega sorority, the Junior League of Atlanta, NAFSA: Association of International Educators, and Phi Beta Kappa.



She is survived by her children, Betsy McKay, Doug McKay and Don McKay.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following; Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Dr. NE, Atlanta 30306, or to NAFSA Association of International Educators, 1307 New York Avenue NW, Eighth Floor, Washington, DC 20005-4701.



Funeral arrangements under the care of Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home, Selma, Alabama.

