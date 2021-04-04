MCINTYRE, Gail



Gail Tribble McIntyre passed away on March 28, 2021 from natural causes. She was 83. She grew up in Monroe and Rome, graduating from Calhoun HS in 1955. She attended McNeese State (Lake Charles, LA) where she received BS in Accountancy. Gail is survived by her husband Bruce, three children (Nikki, Jeanne, and Brian), five grandchildren (Christine, Sean, Paul, Josh, and Ben), and one great-grandchild (Elizabeth). Tim Stewart Funeral Home attended.

