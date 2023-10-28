Obituaries

McIntyre-Carter, Delia

File photo
File photo
Oct 28, 2023

MCINTYRE-CARTER, Delia

Mrs. Delia McIntyre-Carter of Atlanta, entered into rest on October 24, 2023. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

World Happiness Report

World Happiness Report highlights social media's negative impact, ranks Finland as happiest country

10m ago

Tehran intensifies attacks on Gulf energy facilities after Israel hits Iranian gas field

36m ago

The Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted before. A look at past moments that threatened oil flows

2h ago

Featured

Local officials blindsided by reported plan to detain migrants in warehouse

Georgia town defies ICE: No water for planned detention warehouse

College students are cheating. Professors are struggling to stop them.

MLB

Broadcast team for BravesVision announced