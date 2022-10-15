MCINTOSH, John Wilkerson



John Wilkerson McIntosh of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on June 26, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on April 15, 1936, in Florence, Alabama. He attended Baylor School, graduated from Auburn University and was an Architect in Atlanta from 1962. He was an accomplished woodworker and craftsman. He had a deep love of fine furniture and the beauty of art in many forms. He was very conscious of the planet and recycling, especially discarded and underappreciated pieces that he restored and collected.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melanie McIntosh; and his siblings, Harriet Kathrine McDonald, James McIntosh and Jean Massey McIntosh. He is survived by his children, Ingrid McIntosh, Matthew Wilkerson McIntosh, his fiancé Kristen M. Keene, John Golson McIntosh, his wife Jo Colleen McIntosh; and grandchildren, Brynn T. McIntosh, Brenek P. McIntosh, Macon R. Mullens, M. Gavin McIntosh, wife Sarah K. McIntosh and Serenity Jo McIntosh.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St Anne's Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, 12:00 PM Saturday, November 5, 2022.



