McInnis, Dorsey

2 hours ago

MCINNIS, Catherine Dorsey Collins

1944-2022

Catherine Dorsey Collins McInnis passed away on August 5, 2022 at her home in Mobile, Alabama. Dorsey, as she was called, was born November 20, 1944, to Joseph Martin and "Nonie" Barksdale Collins of Atlanta. She graduated from The Westminster Schools in 1963 where she was a cheerleader and the beloved Wildcat mascot. She then went to the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and majored in English. She married "Mack" McInnis and they had three children.

Dorsey was a member of the Atlanta Debutante Club and worked for Delta Airlines. She loved entertaining friends and family, her cats, and needlepoint work. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her Southern grace, humor, and her ability to befriend everyone she met.

She is survived by her three children, Norman McLeod McInnis IV (Celie), Harrison Collins McInnis (Bailey), and Nonie McInnis Taul (Ben); and her seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jody Collins Weatherly; and her brother, Richard Barksdale Collins, both of Atlanta. Dorsey was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Norman "Mack" McLeod McInnis III.

A celebration of Dorsey's life was held Saturday, August 20, at her home of 39 years in Mobile. Donations in her memory may be made to the Mobile Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), mobilespca.org

