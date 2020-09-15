X

MCHENRY, Howard Jackson Howard Jackson McHenry was the most interesting man. Georgia Tech was his university of choice and he spent two years there before moving to Ohio with his family. He graduated from Case Western Reserve, and later in life attended Georgia State University where he received a Master's degree in Literature. He was among the first to work in the early days of the computer industry and he sold to large companies that needed the products and the knowhow to operate and maintain them. The business required many moves and he especially enjoyed Texas and California. He will be very much missed by his large family, wife, Patricia Georgius McHenry, daughter, Deborah Goodwin, sons, Steve McHenry, Tom McHenry and Kevin McHenry, stepdaughters, Dr. Allison Vaillancourt and Christina Gerarve, plus many grandchildren.

