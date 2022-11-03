ajc logo
X

McGuire, Juanita

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MCGUIRE, Juanita

Age 90, of Lithonia, passed away October 29, 2022. No services. Tri-Cities Funeral Home.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
The Latest

Credit: File

Sharp, Hugh
2h ago
Tigner, David
2h ago
Fink, William
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
15h ago
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top