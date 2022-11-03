McGuire, Juanita

MCGUIRE, JuanitaAge 90, of Lithonia, passed away October 29, 2022. No services. Tri-Cities Funeral Home.View the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksCredit: Seth WenigExec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-electionCredit: JOHN SPINK / AJCState abruptly halts applications for rental assistanceCredit: COMEDY CENTALThe AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night oneCredit: TNSSupreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probeCredit: TNSSupreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probeFalcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills The LatestCredit: FileSharp, Hugh2h agoTigner, David2h agoFink, William2h agoFeaturedCredit: JOHN SPINK / AJCImpact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test15h agoGOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to USGeorgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings