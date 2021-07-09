MCGUIRE, Charlotte



Charlotte McGuire of Decatur, GA passed away on June 15th after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born on November 25, 1929 in Corbin, Kentucky to her late parents Charles Wesley Watson and Sarita Davis Watson.



Charlotte was a lifelong athlete and enjoyed the great game of tennis from her early childhood until her knees would no longer allow her to chase down the yellow ball in her later years. She played tennis in high school and continued her tennis career at the University of Kentucky. After college she became a language arts teacher and also taught the sport of tennis to both young and old players.



Charlotte and her husband Bobby moved to the Atlanta area in 1961, lived in Dallas, TX for a short time then moved back to Decatur to stay in 1963, never leaving their home in the Leafmore Creek Park neighborhood in Decatur. Charlotte and Bobby had two sons, Brent and Pat and passed along their love for tennis and other sports to them.



Charlotte also worked as a personal shopper at Rich's for over 15 years at Lenox helping countless clients with fashion decisions. She enjoyed helping others and always had a smile and a compliment for everyone she came in contact with. After Rich's, she continued her personal shopping for clients at Steinmart in Decatur.



Charlotte is survived by her sons Brent McGuire and wife Caroline of Big Canoe, GA and Pat McGuire and wife Sydney of Suwanee, GA. Grandchildren include Kelly McGuire, Courtney Mathews, Michael McGuire, Peyton McGuire and J.P McGuire. She is also survived by sister Joann Brabant of Lexington, KY and nephews Tommy Brabant of Lexington, KY and Kent Brabant of Ridgewood, NJ.



There will be a celebration reception hosted by the family on Thursday, July 15th from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at the clubhouse at Leafmore Creek Park swim and tennis located at 1373 Altamont Dr. Dress is very casual and you are encouraged to appear in tennis attire or similar (no suits, jackets, ties, buttondowns, nor dresses allowed). Feel free to bring your favorite tennis racket (wooden or composite) in honor of Charlotte.



If you would like to make a charitable donation in Charlotte's name, please visit ustafoundation.com.

