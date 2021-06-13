MCGUINNESS, Richard J.



Richard J. McGuinness passed away June 7, 2021 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Donna McGuinness; their children, Christopher of Polson, MT, Justin McGuinness of Athens, GA and daughter, Nicole Matthias of Atlanta, GA. He also has six grandchildren. He has two brothers, Michael of Fitzwilliam, NH and Patrick of Holden, MA.



He was born on June 19, 1938 in Worcester, MA and attended Saint Johns Prep, class of 1956, and the College of the Holy Cross, where he received a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1960. He was also commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force upon graduation as part of their Air Force R.O.T.C program.



He served as a Personnel Officer, Air Force R.O.T.C. Instructor and Missile Launch Officer at locations in the U.S., Turkey and England. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Air National Guard.



In 1992, he moved to Atlanta, GA to work for the national office of the American Cancer Society. He retired in 2001, after working there 30 years, as the Executive Vice President.



He was also most proud of starting the "Unleashing Kindness" Facebook group with Patricia Fiorello, who he met in Art class at the Christian Art Center. They started with just the two of them and now have over 20,000 members in 99 countries. The group encourages to share more "acts of kindness." All are welcome to join.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester



65 Boys & Girls Club Way Worcester, MA 01610



www.bgcworcester.org



