McGraw, Stanley

MCGRAW, Rev. Stanley Earle "Stan"



May 18, 1942 – October 14, 2023



The Rev. Stan McGraw died peacefully on October 14, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at the age of 81. He had struggled with pulmonary fibrosis for a number of years.



He was born and raised in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he developed his lifelong Christian faith and love of baseball, and graduated from Spartanburg High School and Wofford College with a bachelor's degree in philosophy. After college, he went on to seminary, studying at Emory University before graduating from Virginia Theological Seminary with a master's degree in divinity. As part of his clergy training, he served as summer youth director at a church in North Charleston, South Carolina, and met the love of his life there – Jean Quarterman, who was a member of that church and played the organ at another church nearby. They were married on April 30, 1967, and remained married for 56 years.



After Stan was ordained as an Episcopal priest, they lived briefly in Beaufort, South Carolina, before moving to Atlanta, the city they would call home for almost 30 years. They raised their three children there, and he served as the rector at several churches in the area (including Epiphany, Holy Comforter, St. John's, and Emmaus House) as well as on the staff of the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta. His ministry focused on tending to the faith and needs of poor and disabled members of society, always heeding the words of Jesus in the Book of Matthew that "whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."



After their kids had finished college, Stan and Jean started on a new adventure, moving to several different states and church communities over the next 25 years. He continued his ministry in new locales in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Kentucky. After he fully retired, they returned to the mountains of North Carolina, before finally settling in Virginia Beach. Stan loved reading books of theology and philosophy, watching baseball, going fishing, and hearing about his grandchildren's latest adventures.



He is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Scott (Wendy), Chris (Leslie Jo), and Dana (Danielle); his grandchildren, Rachel, Matt, Carter, Drew, and Demitri; and his siblings, Linda and Marshall (Tana). A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Christ Church Episcopal, 2543 US Highway 21 South, in Sparta, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to your favorite charity that benefits those less fortunate than you.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com