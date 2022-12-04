McGraw, Dana

MCGRAW (JOINER), Dana



Dana Joiner McGraw, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation and fellowship will be held December 9th at the First Baptist Church of Buford starting at 4 PM. The funeral service will begin at 6 PM with Pastor David Whitworth, officiating.



Dana was born on February 19, 1952, in Atlanta to the late William and Doris Joiner. She graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1970 and earned her Bachelor Degree in Education from West Georgia College. She would insist we mention that she earned a minor in PE as well. She later received her Master's Degree in Education from Georgia State University and her Specialist Degree from the University of Alabama.



Dana was a passionate enthusiast of many interests, including anything to do with horses, German Shepherds, Campfire Girls, travel, and Auburn football.



During her long career in education, she was a teacher, assistant principal, and a county-level administrator in Gwinnett County Public Schools. Even after her official retirement in 2010, she continued to work part-time with Fulton County Schools. Dana impacted innumerable lives as a result of her enthusiastic commitment to her profession.



Dana is survived by her husband of 40 years, James E. McGraw. They met at Briarlake Baptist Church and chose to raise their family nearby. Dana's loving and inclusive nature was a shining example to everyone she met. She celebrated her extensive family every day, including her two sons, Brian and Anthony; and daughter, Wendi. She absolutely adored her three grandchildren: Tyler, Mary Margaret, and Barnes. Dana was blessed with two loving sisters, Suzanne and Kaye; and her nieces and nephews, Michael, Laura, and William.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Dana McGraw's honor to the German Shepherd Dog Rescue of Georgia (https://www.gashepherd.org/donate-today).

