MCGRAW, Benjamin Bailey

Benjamin Bailey McGraw, born on March 1, 1979, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 31, 2022, at age 43. Ben was joined in spirit by his beloved mother, Kathryn Bailey McGraw, on January 13, 2023. He is survived by his fiancé, Gina McCarley of Little Rock, Arkansas; father, Larry McGraw and wife, Betti Allen of Smyrna, Georgia; sister, Molly McGraw of Conway, Arkansas; lifelong best friend (brother), Stephen Gannon (Julie) of Atlanta; sons, Cade McGraw and Jacob Fachini; nieces, Maddie McGraw and Blakely McGraw; aunts, Barbara McMillen and Bonnie Peek (Uncle Richard); cousins, Chris McMillen, Amy McMillen Stuff, Bo Peek, Richard Peek, and Mary Katherine Peek. Ben will be remembered for his incredibly kind spirit, witty nature, and amazing smile that lit up any room he walked into. Ben was a master plumber by trade, and his creative mind was a force to be reckoned with. There was nothing he could not build or fix. He had the kindest heart, which he wore on his tattooed sleeve, and would not hesitate to help anyone in need. There was nothing he loved more than his family and friends. Donations may be made in Benjamin's honor to Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) www.famm.org.

