<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689465-01_0_0000689465-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689465-01_0_0000689465-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MCGRAW, Annie</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> </font><font size="2" color="#000000">Jean<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Annie Jean McGraw, age 68, of Peachtree Corners, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Northside Hospital in Duluth, GA. <br/><br/>Celebration of life services for Annie will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will gather with friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. <br/><br/>Annie was born on March 16, 1952 in Lynchburg, SC to the late Rosar Conyers and the late Louise Connor Conyers; also preceding Annie is her brother, Allen Conyers; sisters, Gladys Wilcox and Louilla Conyers. She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen McGraw; brothers, R.L. Conyers and Ervin Conyers; sisters, Delores Holiday and Linda Hodge; special sister-in-law, Juanita Conyers and special niece, Marty Floyd; as well as a host of extended family and close friends. <br/><br/>Annie was a loving and devoted Christian woman. She loved Jesus and all who knew her knew how much she did. She attended First Baptist Church of Atlanta. She loved spending time with her husband fishing. <br/><br/>Online condolences may be expressed at crowellbrothers.com. <br/><br/>Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><br/>