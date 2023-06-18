McGrath, Dorothy

X

Dorothy Hopper McGrath, 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away of natural causes at the home of her daughter in Savannah, Georgia on June 8, 2023, in the presence of her loving children. Dorothy was born on December 13, 1928 in Opelika, Alabama to the late Esther Stetler Hopper and Clarance Ricker Hopper. She graduated from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia and Vanderbilt University's Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee with B.S. and M.S. degrees in education in 1950 and 1976. Dorothy taught in Punta Gorda, Florida and Radford, a private school for girls in El Paso, Texas. Dorothy married Jack C. McGrath in June 1953, and they had three children. After being divorced, she returned to Atlanta to teach at Lithia Springs High School. Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily A. McGrath of Atlanta, Georgia; her former husband, Jack C. McGrath of El Paso, Texas; and two sisters, Mary Ann McCrary and Emily Maltba. She is survived by a daughter and son, Susan McGrath Mason of Savannah, Georgia and James P. McGrath (Melissa) of New York; two grandchildren, J. P. McGrath of Ohio and Logan F. McGrath of North Dakota; one brother, Dr. Herbert W. Hopper (Mary Lynn) of Georgia; and seven nieces and one nephew. The Rev. Dr. B. Sonny Mason will officiate at a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Georgia on June 24, 2023 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made in the name of Dorothy Hopper McGrath to Vanderbilt University's Peabody College, Gift and Donor Services, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727 or Hospice Savannah, Inc., 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.

