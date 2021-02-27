X

McGowan, Betty

MCGOWAN, Betty Webb

December 28th, 1939-October 24th, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her Father Charles Hubert Webb & her Mother Frances Warlick Webb.

Betty is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) McGowan, of Jasper, Georgia; her Brother Robert Eugene Webb, of Milton, Georgia; Niece Dori Marie Webb, of Denver Colorado, & Nephew Robert Christopher Webb, of Atlanta, Georgia. Betty Webb McGowan was born at Emory University Hospital on 12-28-1939, She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia & Graduated from North Fulton High School. She attended Auburn University & Graduated in 3 1/2 years. Betty & one of her roommates at Auburn moved to Houston where she taught 4th & 5th grades.

Betty met Bob in July 1964 & They were married in June 1966. They lived in Houston, San Antonio, Little Rock, & N. Fulton County, GA North of Atlanta. After Bob retired they bought a larger gulf front condo on the beach in the Florida Panhandle where they enjoyed walking on the beach & looking at the Gulf of Mexico, from their balcony. With Bob's retirement in 2002, they divided their time between their home on the shore of Lake Lanier (North of Atlanta) & their Seagrove Beach, Florida home.




