MCGOWAN, Anna



Anna Neese Huffine McGowan, 86, of Dunwoody, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Anna was born in Greensboro, NC, on May 6, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Blaine Huffine and Rosa Neese Huffine. She received her B.A. from the University of North Carolina Women's College. During her senior year of college Anna met her future husband, Richard McGowan, and they married on December 14, 1957. They spent fours years in NC and four more in Minnesota before relocating to Georgia to raise their family in Dunwoody.



Anna had many passions but music was her most favorite; she was an accomplished pianist studying from early childhood through college. Anna continued to play throughout her life for family, friends and at social gatherings.



She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, (biscuits and her "Peach's" Pickles were among her favorites), gardening, tennis and travel. Anna also had an artistic side, teaching decoupage, painting china, and hosting her annual Holly Daze Christmas Bazaar showcasing the talents of local artists.



Anna was a past member of the Sandy Springs Garden Club, the Junior League of Dekalb County, and the Young Matrons for Tallulah Falls School. She was a longtime member of the Dunwoody Baptist Wellness Center and served on the Altar Guild at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, her church home of 50+ years.



Everywhere Anna went she'd make a friend. She was able to cultivate a community of friendships that extended beyond years and borders.



Anna is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard "Dick" Lamar McGowan; daughters, Dianna Neese Dummitt, Catherine Lynn Evans (Larry Evans); and a son, Richard Lamar McGowan, Jr. (Cameron McGowan). She was "Peach" to her four grandchildren, Catherine Dummitt, Kenneth Dummitt, Jr., Parker McGowan and Anna McGowan.



In lieu of flowers Anna requested donations be made to the DUMC Music Dept. A celebration of Anna's life will be held on Sunday, October 16 at 2PM in the sanctuary at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. Livestream is available by going to the church website, DUMC.org. The link will be provided on the home page. A reception will follow immediately after at Anna and Dick's home in Dunwoody.

