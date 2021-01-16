McGowan, Ann

MCGOWAN (DAVIES), Ann Elizabeth



May 9, 1931 – January 3, 2021



Ann Elizabeth (Davies) McGowan of Cumming, Georgia, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was 89.



Ann was born in Mayfield, PA, to her parents Mary C. Greene (d: 1960) and Alonzo D. Davies (d: 1957). She was preceded by her four older brothers Charles (d: 1974), Harry (d: 1996), Joe (d: 1996), and Alex Davies (d: 2009).



Ann met her husband Robert "Bob" L. McGowan, Sr. (d: 2008) in Honesdale, PA, and were happily married for 56 years living in Jackson Heights, NY, Atlanta, GA and finally Cumming, GA before his passing.



While her family was young, she became an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church and community, where she raised her family and built lifelong friendships.



Ann work at Marist School (1970 to 1988) as the Administrative Assistant to the Athletic Director. She enjoyed sports and loved supporting and cheering for Marist.



Ann continued to be an active member of the community for many years as a volunteer at Northside Hospital Forsyth where she served as the Volunteer Auxiliary President.



Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends; loved to travel and had a can-do spirit to be involved in the community.



Ann is survived by her children, Debi (Bill) Slaughter, Mary McGowan, Bob (Kim) McGowan, Perian (Mickey) Rogers; and grandchildren Becca (Peter) Kedenburg, Andrew Penney, Annabelle, and Michael Rogers, and great-grandson Liam Kedenburg. As well, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews and her steadfast companion, Holly.



Arrangement details and other info can be found at https://www.mcdonaldandson.com/





