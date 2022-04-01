MCGOVERN, Michael



Michael "Mike" McGovern of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 26th, 2022. Born in Dublin, Ireland to Rose and Peter McGovern, Mike was the eldest of three brothers.



Mike spent his early years on his grandparent's farm in County Cavan, Ireland. After moving to the United States, Mike attended Don Bosco Preparatory School - where he was an avid contributor to the powerhouse Ironmen athletics program. Before entering college, Mike enlisted in the US Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. Mike attended and also taught classes at the University of Illinois, where he received his Bachelor's and Master's in accounting, in addition to a law degree. Mike first moved to Atlanta to work for Deloitte as tax attorney. He eventually pivoted to the private equity world, where he found success investing in and acquiring businesses in the US and abroad.



Outside of work, Mike was a devoted philanthropist, spending much of his later years focused on championing causes such as children's healthcare, veteran support, bettering the lives of immigrants, and wildlife conservation. Mike was constantly prepared to surprise a room with a splash of quick wit and a shamelessly unfiltered humor. An unwavering friend, trusted business partner, and dedicated family man, he was truly someone who could be counted on. Mike will forever be remembered as a wise counselor, a loving father, a proud Irishmen, and a fierce defender of the American dream.



He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Baldwin McGovern, his brother, Francis (and Cathy) McGovern, his children Michael McGovern, and Isabella (and Amit) Alexander-Nathani, and his grandchildren, Luca and Olivier, along with many other beloved family members and treasured friends around the world.



A celebration for Mike will be held on Monday, April 4th at 1:00 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Friends and family are invited to attend the service and the reception that will follow at the church. Details for the service are listed with H.M. Patterson & Son.



