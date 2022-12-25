ajc logo
McGinnis, Michele

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCGINNIS, Michele

Michele McGinnis of Hayesville, North Carolina, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home in Hayesville. She was the wife of Bob McGinnis, a mother of 5 daughters, grandmother of 7, and former Vice President at Georgia Electric Membership Corporation. Please join us to celebrate Michele's life at a Memorial Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hayesville, North Carolina at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022. Burial to follow. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville, condolences at www.iviefuneralhome.com. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of arrangements.

