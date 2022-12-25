MCGINNIS, Michele



Michele McGinnis of Hayesville, North Carolina, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home in Hayesville. She was the wife of Bob McGinnis, a mother of 5 daughters, grandmother of 7, and former Vice President at Georgia Electric Membership Corporation. Please join us to celebrate Michele's life at a Memorial Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hayesville, North Carolina at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022. Burial to follow. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville, condolences at www.iviefuneralhome.com. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of arrangements.

