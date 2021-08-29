McGinnis, Gregory

MCGINNIS (COX),



Gregory



1938-2021



Gregory McGinnis, who had recently been in declining health, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Piedmont Hospital. She was 82. The adventuresome sportswoman had lived an active and exciting life with her husband of thirty-eight years, Claude McGinnis, whether hunting big game in Africa, birds in South America or playing golf around the world. She also led a warm and full life at home with her daughter, Margaret Lawson, and her two beloved grandchildren, Annabelle and Cater. As they and her many friends live their lives, her joyful spirit will carry on with them.



She was born Susan Gregory Cox to Reid Hearn and Hazel Hall Cox on December 19, 1938 in Decatur, Georgia but was known to her early childhood friends as Gregory. She had a happy childhood growing up in Decatur with her younger brother, Skip, where she loved riding horses, swimming and reading. She graduated from Decatur Girls' High School and was off to Stephens College in Missouri for two years where she began some modeling stints. Tall and willowy with perfect posture, she modeled in advertisements for Coca-Cola and was a Breck Girl featured in Glamour magazine. When Life magazine included her as one of the ten best-dressed college girls in the country, it was that photograph that caught the eye of her future husband, Scott Hudson III, and he convinced a mutual friend to introduce them. They played golf on their first date, married in 1957 and had three children—Scott IV, Cauley, and Margaret—before he died in 1977 at 42.



When Greg then married Dr. Gus Stotts, the family moved to Covington, Georgia where Greg joined the Satsuki Garden Club and became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. They restored an antebellum home before Dr. Stotts' death in 1982.



Later that year, through an old family friend, Greg reluctantly attended a dinner party in Highlands, North Carolina hosted by Claude McGinnis. They happily married in 1983. Moving her family back to Atlanta, it was with Claude that Greg really spread her wings—regularly playing golf with him and their close couples-friends; taking up shooting which led to numerous safaris to Africa, tracking down birds in Argentina; and traveling throughout the Far East. They hunted birds in Scotland—where she rode the Queen's ponies at Balmoral Castle—and traveled through England and France. They continued to enjoy large family gatherings in Highlands and Burge Plantation, as long as her health permitted.



At home, Greg was the best Grandmama to her twin grandchildren. She waved to them through the hospital window as they were born and has been by their side ever since, supporting them through their school and athletic activities. Sadly, Greg's two older children passed away as young adults, but she continued to live a joyful life focusing on her precious Cater and Annabelle.



Greg was a collector. She enjoyed entertaining and took cooking classes for twenty-five years which inspired her dinner parties in Atlanta and Highlands. She belonged to L'Ordre des Canardiers and as Claude was a member of La Confreries des Chevaliers du Testavin they enjoyed collecting—and drinking—fine wines. She had a passion for beautiful antiques. Although she was traditional, southern, and always elegant, she was warm, witty, playful and could be irreverent in a fun way. She read the newspaper "cover-to-cover" every day and often said, "Books are my comfort."



She and Claude were members of the Highlands Country Club, the Piedmont Driving Club, the Capital City Club, Safari Club International, and Shikar Safari Club International. They were also members of the Cathedral of St. Philip.



Greg is survived by her husband, Claude Augustus McGinnis III; her daughter, Margaret Hudson Lawson (David) and their18-year old twins, Cater Reid Lawson and Annabelle Hall Lawson—all of Atlanta. Her nephew, Charles Lawrence Cox II and niece Stephanie Jean Lanzara also survive her as do her husband's four children: Mary Kimball McGinnis of San Rafael, California and her children, Hannah Biss, Len Biss, and Kellen Biss; William Martin McGinnis (Judy) of Atlanta and their children, Bill, Lucy, and Jack; Rebecca Ashcraft King (John) of Atlanta and their children, John and Augusta; and Cary Lemelin (Steve) of Athens, Georgia and their children, Nicholas and Claire. One great-grandson, Liam, son of Hannah Biss, arrived this year.



Also surviving are the six children of Dr. Gus Stotts (1982): Patty Stotts Hull (Gerry), Susie Stotts Calloway (Frank), and Catharine Stotts—all of Atlanta; Sally Stotts of New York; Richard Stotts of Chicago; and Abby Stotts Chefler of California. Sam Maddox, a beloved part of the family for several decades, will also miss her.



Greg was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Scott Hudson III; her son, Scott Hudson IV (1986); her daughter, Cauley Hudson Chapman and son-in-law, Mark Chapman (1998); her brother, Dr. Charles "Skip" Lawrence Cox (Jean) and her nephew, Reid Hearn Cox II.



A memorial service celebrating Greg's life will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Anyone wishing to honor Greg, may donate to the charity of their choice.



