McGinnis, Claude

MCGINNIS, III, Claude Augustus



September 5, 1929 -



December 1, 2022



Adventurous family man, Georgia Tech chemical engineer and a Ramblin' Wreck, Chi Phi frat brother, Buckhead Boy, longtime friend, autodidact, swear-swing golfer, Atlanta Sous-Commanderie of the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin member, Korean war hero and bronze star recipient.



Loved family trips and adventures, science, rocket launches, history, woodworking, Highlands NC, Africa as member of the Safari Club. Great laugh, sense of humor, greatest combo of knowledge and mental horsepower, very bright, hunter, wine book author, catching snakes and helping turtles cross the road, making crabapple jelly, sour mash whiskey and his famous Moores Heather Scotch.



Claude was born in Atlanta in 1929 and grew up in the historic Druid Hills Neighborhood as well as in Buckhead, where back then, he was able to hunt squirrels with his friends. He attended North Fulton High School as one of the original Buckhead Boys and graduated from McCallie (then Military) High School. He went to Georgia Tech in the ROTC program and after graduating, enlisted as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Chemical Corp in Korea, where he saw much combat and earned The Bronze Star.



After an honorable discharge, Claude went to work for Procter & Gamble as a Chemical Engineer, where he "invented" the Jif Jar with its unique cup measurement markings so that it could be reused. He obtained his MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati.



He married Jean Martin and had 4 children.



After P&G, he moved back to Atlanta and began a long career in commercial real estate working for various companies and then starting McGinnis Realty attaining the Million Dollar Club numerous times as well as Realtor of the Year. He was an active member of the Piedmont Driving Club and Capital City Club.



In 1983, he married Gregory Hudson Stotts and added Scott, Cauley and Margaret to the family.



He is celebrated in life by his great-grandson, Liam; great-granddaughters, Kendall and Ashlyn; 12 grandchildren, Hannah Kroeker, Len Biss, Kellen Biss, Billy McGinnis, Lucy McGinnis, Jack McGinnis, John King, Augusta King, Claire Grubb, Nick Grubb, Cater Lawson and Annabelle Lawson; his children, Kim McGinnis, Bill McGinnis, Cary Lemelin, and Becky King; and stepdaughter, Margaret Lawson; and various fun loving Georgia Tech buddies.



"Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent"



No need for flowers, let's have a conversation instead.



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