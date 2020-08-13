MCGINNIS, Betty F. Betty F. McGinnis, age 89, of Roswell, GA passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Northside Funeral Directors with the family receiving friends from 12 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. McGinnis. She is survived by sons and daughters, Duane and Terri McGinnis, of Alpharetta, GA, Anthony and Cindy McGinnis, of Woodstock, GA, grandchildren, Keith McGinnis, Alisha and her husband Nick Moore, Christy and her husband Chris Shelton, Amanda McGinnis and her boyfriend Chris Woomer, Megan McGinnis, great-grandchildren Mary, Cecilia, Reagan, Zoey. Please sign online guest registry at www.northsidechapel.com. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. 770-645-1414.



