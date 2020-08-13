X

McGinnis, Betty

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MCGINNIS, Betty F. Betty F. McGinnis, age 89, of Roswell, GA passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Northside Funeral Directors with the family receiving friends from 12 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. McGinnis. She is survived by sons and daughters, Duane and Terri McGinnis, of Alpharetta, GA, Anthony and Cindy McGinnis, of Woodstock, GA, grandchildren, Keith McGinnis, Alisha and her husband Nick Moore, Christy and her husband Chris Shelton, Amanda McGinnis and her boyfriend Chris Woomer, Megan McGinnis, great-grandchildren Mary, Cecilia, Reagan, Zoey. Please sign online guest registry at www.northsidechapel.com. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. 770-645-1414.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.