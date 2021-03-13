McGill, J Frank

J. Frank McGill, a longtime Georgia extension agent whose knowledge of peanuts created innovations that revamped struggling farms and helped grow the state's peanut production, died at his home in Tifton on March 3, 2021. He was 95.



McGill shaped federal farm legislation, worked with 21 countries on five continents to establish peanut research and education programs, and he helped developing countries grow peanuts to fight famine and disease, all while investing in people he met along the way.



Former President Jimmy Carter, upon being inducted into the Georgia Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2018, recognized McGill for mentoring him in peanut production when Carter took over his family farm in 1953.



A private funeral was held at First United Methodist Church of Tifton.



