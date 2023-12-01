MCGHEE, Vance
Age 59, of Smyrna, GA, passed November 16, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
MCGHEE, Vance
Age 59, of Smyrna, GA, passed November 16, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral