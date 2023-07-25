MCGEHEE, John Sande



John Sande McGehee, of Atlanta, died at his home on July 22, 2023. Sande was a native Atlantan, who graduated from Grady High School. He had a long career running Wilbanks-McWorth, a custom metal fabrications company that was founded by his father. Sande was preceded in death by his parents, Glynn H. and Melita McGehee; and his brother, Steve McGehee. He is survived by his partner, Robin Goldberg; nephew, Glynn M. McGehee; and many beloved cousins and friends. The family will hold a small graveside ceremony at Crest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM.





