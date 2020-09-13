MCGEHEE, James It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of James 'Shon' McGehee, age 48. He died unexpectedly from a heart attack on September 5th. He was a great friend to many, and he will be missed dearly by all that knew him. Shon was a one in a million character in this crazy world. He touched the lives of many people he met in his 20 years as a Vi-Hi staple at Fontaine's. Not only was it known that he was an amazing shucker, it was less known of what a heart of gold he had, and he preferred it that way. His smart- ass jokes, his immense trivia knowledge and music facts are just some of the many things we are going to miss. The Virginia Highlands might have lost Shon, but his spirit will never leave these streets and our hearts.

