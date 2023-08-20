McGeehan, Michael

MCGEEHAN, Michael Christopher

Michael Christopher McGeehan, age 74, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Mike graduated from the University of Georgia and later received advanced degrees and certifications in Financial Services from New York University. He had a long career in the insurance and financial services fields.

Mike was a loving, caring brother, husband, father, and grandfather, and a friend to all who knew him. With a disarming smile, quick wit, and infectious laugh, Mike never met a stranger, instead treating everyone like a friend he simply hadn't yet gotten to know.

Mike loved his family fiercely and fully. Afternoons by the pool were filled with lively discussions on anything and everything. He was an intelligent, well-read man whose unique insight on a seemingly endless number of topics kept conversations engaging and light.

Mike was an enthusiastic golfer, tennis player, and wine connoisseur. He could fix anything and if a problem cropped up you knew he'd reply with "I have a tool for that!".

Michael is survived by his wife, Diane Wells; daughter, Kristyn McGeehan; son-in-law, Mike Haffey; twin grandsons, Aidan and Brennan Haffey; brothers, Joe (Darlene) and Tom (Susan) McGeehan; nephew, Kevin McGeehan; nieces, Melissa Wemyss (Al), and Jennifer Gentile; and in-laws, Mark and Mary Ross.

Details about Mike's Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Tunnel to Towers (t2t.org).




