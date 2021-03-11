MCGEE, Loyd O.



Loyd O. McGee, age 89, life long resident of Norcross, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Graveside services for Loyd will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA, with Rev. Michael Martin and Dr. Boyd Whaley officiating. Due to COVID-19 the family wishes that you observe social distancing, wear masks, no hugging and no handshakes. Your prayers and love are greatly appreciated.



Loyd was born December 21, 1931 in Duluth, GA, to the late Orval "Kit" McGee and the late Ruby Bolton McGee; also preceding Loyd in death is brother, Harold McGee and daughter-in-law, Dana McGee.



Loyd was a faithful member and servant of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Loyd was the Owner and Operator of Grandpa's store in Norcross from 1975 until 1987. He enjoyed yard work and taking care of his home. He was an avid mechanic and handy man. Times dearest to Loyd was the moments spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.



He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marilyn M. McGee; son, Dale Loyd McGee; daughters, Deborah McGee, Donna Gonzalez and husband Robert; grandchildren, Blake Gonzalez, Brooke Gonzalez, Ashley McGee Fagan and husband Joshua; great-grandson, Ryland; sister, Ruth McGee Holbrook; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in loving memory of "Loyd O. McGee", 5100 S Old Peachtree Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-449-4498.



