MCGARRITY, Arthur Douglas Arthur Douglas McGarrity passed away on August 15, 2020 after a three plus year battle with cancer. Throughout his illness, Doug kept his sense of humor and a fierce determination to beat the disease. He passed away peacefully in his home with wife Lauranna and son Todd by his side. Doug was predeceased by his first wife, Linda Jean McGarrity, who died April 7, 2015. He was also predeceased by his parents, William and Berlie McGarrity of Halls, TN. He is survived by his wife, Lauranna Ray McGarrity who took excellent care of Doug until the very end. He is also survived by his two children, daughter, Stephanie Jean Shepp (Mike), son, Stephen Todd McGarrity (Anna), four wonderful grandchildren, Kasey and Kara Shepp and Megan and Mason McGarrity all of Atlanta, his two sisters, Billie Belton (Thomas) and Kay Stamps (Taylor) of Halls and Collierville, TN, respectively, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Doug was born on February 16, 1943 in Halls, TN. He graduated from Halls High School where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. His senior year he was voted "Mr. Halls Highschool." He graduated from the University of Memphis in 1965 with a BA in History and then earned his Master's degree in Teaching in 1966. He was a proud Alpha Tau Omega and supported his fraternity for years. It was during his time at the University of Memphis that he met Linda Jean Dixon of Dyersburg, TN, who was attending nearby Lambuth University. In 1966, Doug married Jean and moved to Steele, MO, where he began his teaching and coaching career. When his second child was on the way, he decided that it would be rough raising a family of four with only a teacher's salary and small coaching stipend. Doug returned his family to Memphis where he began his career in hotel development by working as a project manager with the Holiday Inn Inc. While working with Holiday Inn, his potential was spotted by developer W.B. Johnson. Impressed by his no non-sense approach to the job and his attention to detail and quality, Johnson hired Doug and moved him to Atlanta in 1972. Over a 23-year period, Doug was responsible for the development of 52 hotels owned or operated by W. B. Johnson Properties and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company where he was a partner and Executive Vice President of Construction. He was also involved in the development of several office building projects. In 1996, Doug created McGarrity and Company LLC. This gave him the ability to continue in the same field, but choose his projects. His love for hotel work continued with helping in the development of the Ritz-Carlton at Reynolds Plantation and Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman. He also created a residential company with his son, Todd and partner, Jim Garcia. Doug loved to drive around after work to local McGarrity Garcia Residential jobsites, meeting with subs, cutting up and, as always, pointing out things that could be improved. Doug was lucky enough to find love for a second time when he met Lauranna Brasington. After a friend set them up for a lunch date, he knew that he could be happy once again. Very quickly, he knew he was in love and they married in 2017. Cancer would not allow them much time as Doug became sick 3 months after the wedding. Lauranna never left his side and was the best care-giver anyone could ask for. Her upbeat attitude got Doug through many dark times. He was a devoted member of Northside Church for over 30 years. Often one of the first people to arrive on Sunday mornings, he would light the candles, get the bulletins ready and serve as a greeter for the 8:30 AM service. He loved sitting in the back row and seeing his many church friends each week. Doug's love of hunting, fishing, gardening and golf kept Doug outside as much as possible in his free time. His favorite stories involved hunting with best friend, Paul Henderson, and a cast of good ole boys from his hometown of Halls. Solving all the world's problems in a duck blind surrounded by friends was as good as a day could get. There will be a small family graveside service next week. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Northside Church, Winship Cancer Institute or Wilderness Works.



