<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MCGARITY, Daniel<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Daniel "Dan" Patrick McGarity, age 73, died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in West Palm Beach, FL after a long battle with cancer. Dan is survived by his daughter Ansley (McGarity) Tilley and son Patrick McGarity, and their spouses. Dan had two grandchildren, Ceceri and Everly, whom he cherished greatly. Dan was born on November 20, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Guy J. McGarity and Marie (McGarity) McDowell. He was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in Biology. In 2000, he retired from his position as Fulton County's Director of Public Buildings and Grounds and moved from Atlanta, GA to West Palm Beach, FL where he and his wife Pam enjoyed boating and fine dining. He married Pamela (Ceceri) McGarity in 1975, who predeceased him in 2006. Dan loved to watch his Georgia Bulldogs play football, enjoyed the performing arts, and going on long walks to explore all that the city had to offer. He was an avid traveler and during his retirement was able to visit nearly every continent. He had many friends with whom he enjoyed visiting, especially his UGA Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers and High School friends.<br/><br/>His family and friends will always remember his smile and love for his grandchildren.<br/><br/>A family graveside interment service is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 1 PM at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will follow at the Stanley House Inn, Marietta, GA, from 3-6 PM. As Dan always loved the style of Palm Beach, please where your best Palm Beach attire for the celebration. The family would like to thank all who have reached out and offered their condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army in memory of Dan McGarity.</font><br/>