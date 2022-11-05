MCFARLING, Doris White



Doris White McFarling, born in Danville, VA on December 8, 1926, passed away peacefully at her home in Fayetteville, GA, on October 24, 2022, at the age of 95, following a brief period of decline in health. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry M. McFarling, Jr. in 1984; her parents Celia Dodson White and John R. White, Jr.; and her brother, John R. White, III.



Doris grew up in Danville, graduated from George Washington High School and Averett College before she married Harry McFarling in 1950 upon his return from military service overseas and completion of high school. They had great fun at the time, and later Doris enjoyed looking back, talking about how Harry's high school events provided such fun and so many sweet reminiscences for them.



Most important to Doris were her family and her church. She was active in church wherever she lived, whether in Danville, VA, Charlotte, NC, Chicago, ILL, Macon, GA or Atlanta, GA. She served in the nursery, taught Sunday School, assisted in youth activities, helped with church dinners, worked with the "live" nativity pageant, filled many leadership roles in the Christian Women's Fellowship and served on the board of directors. She was a member of the choir at First Christian Church in Macon and at Christmas, took great pleasure in hosting Christmas dinner at her home for choir members and their spouses. It was always a covered dish, sit-down dinner, complete with tablecloths and Christmas china, and she prepared the main course. She was often asked about the tenderness of the pot roast, but never confessed that it wasn't pot roast, it was beef tenderloin. She also served as a Deacon and then an Elder at First Christian Church in Macon at a time when opportunity for leadership roles for women were limited.



Doris took every opportunity, no matter how far she had to go, to attend as many important events as she could in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchild. She loved to go on whatever excursion she could with her family - to New York, the mountains, the lake, the beach - wherever and whenever possible. Doris' loving heart and open arms will be greatly missed by all who knew "the great lady" she was. It must be noted she was famous for her chocolate chip cookies ... and daughter Gail's are just not as good as hers.



Doris is survived by four children, daughter Gail and husband, Dennis Floyd, sons Mike and wife, Linda McFarling, Mac and wife, Ginna McFarling, and Tommy and wife, Tonya McFarling; twelve grandchildren, Bill and Brandon Blanks (Gail's sons), Kate Trombley and Mason McFarling (Mike's daughter and son), Kelly McFarling, Erin Eggebrecht and Allie Horne (Mac's daughters) and Michael and Amanda McFarling (Tommy's son and daughter); Taylor, Madeline and Lydia (Tommy's stepdaughters); eleven great-grandchildren, Noah Blanks and Jordan Mankins, Cameron and Kennedy Blanks; Anna and Bryce McFarling; Laurel Trombley; Hunter and James Eggebrecht; Hazel and Maya Horne; and one great great-granddaughter, Harper Blanks.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Peachtree Christian Church, 1580 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 am and the service will begin at 10 AM. Following the service, interment will be 2 PM at Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Dr. Macon, GA 31216. Memorial Donations to Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta, GA or First Christian Church in Macon, GA will be welcomed and accepted, in lieu of flowers.

