MCFARLAND, Robert
Robert D. U. McFarland, 25, passed on March 25, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Visitation, April 1, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc. 419 Flat Shoals Ave Se, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
