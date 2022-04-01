ajc logo
1 hour ago

MCFARLAND, Robert

Robert D. U. McFarland, 25, passed on March 25, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Visitation, April 1, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc. 419 Flat Shoals Ave Se, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

