McElveen, Lorren

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MCELVEEN (BYERS), Lorren

It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Mrs. Lorren (Byers) McElveen, who departed this life on Thursday ,August 18, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

