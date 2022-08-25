McElveen, Lorren

MCELVEEN (BYERS), Lorren



It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Mrs. Lorren (Byers) McElveen, who departed this life on Thursday ,August 18, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

