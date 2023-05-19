X

McElveen, Corally

2 hours ago

MCELVEEN, Corally

Corally McElveen, age 76, of Woodstock, GA passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain. Memorial Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from the South Canton Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at South Canton Funeral Home. Preceded in death by: parents, Frank and Myrtice McElveen. Survivors include: sister and brother-in-law, LeAnne and Sam Bird; niece and husband, Stephanie and Whit Yates; nephew and wife, David and Alix Bird; great-nephews and nieces, Julia Yates, Sam Yates, Iris Yates, and Isaac Gilmore. South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com

South Canton Funeral Home

3147 Marietta Highway

Canton, GA

30114

