Mcelroy, Stewart

Mr. Stewart "Mac" M. McElroy, 88, of Roswell, passed away on February 22, 2021. He was born in Sciotoville, OH, and grew up in Manchester. He graduated from Hebron High School in Buckeye Lake, OH. He then joined the Air Force in 1952 and served for 22 years until his retirement. He was a member of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Judith Baker McElroy; his two daughters and sons-in-laws, Howard and Laurie Robertson of Roswell, GA and Thomas and Kerry Downs of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Madeleine and Matthew Robertson and Emily and Katherine Downs. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9. Interment will be in the National Military Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, 69 N. Main St., Alpharetta, GA 30004. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell,

