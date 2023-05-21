MCELHANNON, John C.



John C. McElhannon, 95, formerly of Palmetto and East Point, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his two daughters and family by his side. John was born on April 21, 1927, in Greene County. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Martha Jane (Shepherd) McElhannon; two daughters, Beth Quick and Becky Wolf; four grandchildren Jacob, Calvin, Elaina, and Isaac; sister-in-law, Joann Nash; numerous nephews and nieces. John grew up the youngest of seven siblings. He enlisted in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in Guam. After serving his country, he enrolled in the University of Georgia, where he met Martha. John ultimately became an insurance agent, serving clients in and around metro Atlanta. He founded Professional Insurance Services, ABC Insurance Service and Metro South Insurors in Palmetto. Working well into his 90's, his time in insurance introduced him to many friends with whom he shared the Word of God and cared deeply for. His service will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2 PM, at Southwest Christian Church in Newnan, Georgia.

