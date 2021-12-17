MCELHANEY, Imogene



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Imogene McElhaney, of Decatur, GA, will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 2670 Hogan Road East Point, GA. 30344, with remains placed instate at 9:30 AM Bishop Earl L. Calloway, Sr., Pastor, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road Atlanta, GA. 30315. Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at the mortuary, Friday, December 17, 2021, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Mrs. McElhaney leaves to cherish a loving husband, Howard McElhaney, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Charles (Kevin), (Preceded in death) daughter, Cheryl McElhaney; bonus sons, Derrick Livingston and Maverick McElhaney; grandchildren, Chasity Miller, Gabriel Charles, and Riley Charles, Torrenzo Brayboy, Jewel Brayboy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, extended family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



