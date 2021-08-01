MCDOWELL, Viola B.



Viola was the daughter of the late Josephine Shuler Burton and James Nathaniel Burton of Ninety Six, South Carolina. Viola had graduated from Ninety Six High School in 1943 and then from Lander College in 1948. On June 4, 1948, Viola was married to the late Ralph S. McDowell, a World War II Veteran and graduate of the University of South Carolina. Viola was predeceased by four older brothers. Viola is survived by daughter, Jody S. McDowell of Atlanta; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Viola was a member of the Roswell United Methodist Church and of the Daughters of the American Colonists. Due to concerns surrounding the COVID pandemic, the family will honor Eppie's wishes of cremation and will bury at the Burton Family Cemetery in South Carolina at a later date. Special thanks to the caring staff of Bristol Hospice and an expression of gratitude to Atlanta's #1 Home Healthcare Agency, Ellas Quality Homecare, as this agency has diligently cared for Viola Mcdowell for over 6 years. Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.roswellfuneralhome.com. Services have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076.

