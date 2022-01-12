Hamburger icon
MCDOWELL, Jr., Robert Frank

Robert "Bob" Frank McDowell, Jr., 81, of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully in his home on January 9, 2022. A former resident of Madison, GA, he is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Beverly Benton McDowell; their children, Holly McDowell, Robert Frank McDowell, III, Eva (Paul) Evans; grandchildren, Chris and Nick Evans; his sister, Marie Louise Sadler; niece, Mary Ann Sadler White and nephews, Jim and Scott Sadler. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie Close and Robert F. McDowell, Sr., and brother Michael McDowell.

A Celebration of Bob's life will be held in July 2022, where all friends and extended family are welcome to attend.

Bob was a regular supporter of the Red Cross, donating more than 20 gallons of blood during his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or redcross.org/donate.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit lordandstephens.com to express condolences.

