McDowell, Larry

MCDOWELL, Sr., Larry



Mr. Larry McDowell, Sr., of Atlanta, formerly of Monticello, passed away on March 24, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11 AM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1730 Hollywood Rd. NW., Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Arthur Carson Pastor, Pastor Preston Campbell, Eulogist. Remains will lie instate at 10 AM. Interment Riverview Memorial Park. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

