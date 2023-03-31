X

McDowell, Larry

2 hours ago

MCDOWELL, Sr., Larry

Mr. Larry McDowell, Sr., of Atlanta, formerly of Monticello, passed away on March 24, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11 AM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1730 Hollywood Rd. NW., Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Arthur Carson Pastor, Pastor Preston Campbell, Eulogist. Remains will lie instate at 10 AM. Interment Riverview Memorial Park. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

