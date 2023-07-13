McDowell, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

MCDOWELL, Dr. Charles Wheeler

Dr. Charles Wheeler McDowell of Stone Mountain, GA, entered into Heaven on July 9, 2023. We know his late son, Chuck McDowell, was waiting there for him with open arms. Born on June 5, 1935, Mac, as he liked to be called, was the son of the late Charles and Ruth McDowell and older brother of the late Patricia McDowell Threlkeld.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Michael (Elaine), grandchildren Mary (Brent), Zoe, and Ben (Chrissy); daughter, Cindy Dillon (Keith); grandson, Brent (Katy Mac), great-granddaughter Myers; grandson, Tyler (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Emilia and Haley; stepdaughter, Lindsay Ferrier; grandchildren, Jack and Gigi; stepson, Ty Hudson (Monique); grandchildren, Christian, Sophie, and Gabrielle; daughter-in-law, Corrie McDowell; grandson, Robert (Mary Alice), great-grandchildren, Charlie and Winnie; granddaughter Lauren Moultrie (John) and great-grandchildren, Wheeler, Reed, and Max. He also leaves behind a wealth of extended family members and dear friends.

Mac graduated from Decatur High School in 1953, where he was student body president and a celebrated athlete. He turned down a football scholarship at the University of Georgia in order to pursue medicine at Tulane University and Tulane Medical School. While there, he was president of the ATO fraternity and a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and Phi Delta Epsilon.

After graduating from medical school in 1960, Mac began practicing ophthalmology in Decatur, Georgia and continued seeing patients until he retired 60 years later in September of 2021 at the age of 86. During his long career, he was president of Dekalb Medical Society and a member of the GA Society of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Ophthalmology.

In addition to his career, Mac had a rich personal life. He was a longtime member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, where he served on the board of directors, and an elder at Perimeter Church in Duluth. He was an avid golfer, runner and hiker for much of his life and once climbed Mt. Denali. He raised Quarter Horses, kept bees and rabbits, gardened, foraged for mushrooms, traveled the world, made legendary gumbo, and always had a corny joke at the ready.

Mac's priorities though, were his faith and his family. You couldn't know Mac without knowing exactly where he stood on spiritual matters, but he shared his faith in a way that made people want to listen. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, although Braves games may have been a close second. He was beloved by all who knew him and will be missed by many.

A memorial service is planned for Thursday, July 13 at 10:30 AM at Pebblebrook at Park Springs, 5610 Bermuda Road SW, Stone Mountain, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC on Twitter

State ends fiscal year with another huge surplus, despite slumping collections11h ago

Credit: AP

Kia’s $200M electric SUV expansion at Georgia plant to add 200 jobs
8h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hope, excitement linger in Georgia Tech community as Eubanks’ Wimbledon run ends
10h ago

WATCH: Burglar falls through ceiling while breaking into Atlanta food mart
7h ago

WATCH: Burglar falls through ceiling while breaking into Atlanta food mart
7h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb
9h ago
The Latest

Bucko, Elizabeth
1h ago
Johnson, Fletcher
1h ago
White, Sabrina
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top