MCDOWELL (ADKINS), Angelee



Angelee (Adkins) McDowell, age 88 of Atlanta, GA, passed away December 1, 2022, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. She was born February 17, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, VA to the late Clara Frances Reynolds Adkins and the late Thomas Ewood Adkins. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Ray Donald McDowell.



Angelee and Ray met in July 1952 and were joined in marriage one year later. They spent 69 years together full of much love, joy and happiness enjoying the simple pleasures of life. Angelee loved fashion and children and worked as a retail associate in the children's department of different retail stores in the cities where she and Ray lived. She enjoyed nature and the mountains and taking trips to enjoy the beauty around her. She will always be remembered as a kindhearted, thoughtful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by: one daughter, Sharon Angela McDowell; one son, Michael Ray McDowell; two grandchildren, Jason Thomas Manwiller (Meredith), and Nicholas Robert Campbell; and one brother, Thomas Adkins, Jr. (Sylvia). In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by: her brother, William Cain Adkins; and her sister, Frances Adkins Martin.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Baptist Church, 5975 State Bridge Road, in Duluth, GA with Reverend Caroline Smith officiating. Pastor Bill Kelly will deliver the eulogy. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service.



A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Mount Hermon Chapel, in Danville, VA with Pastor Wayne Aaron officiating. Burial followed the funeral service at Highland Burial Park in Danville VA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Angelee's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com .

