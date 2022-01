MCDONOUGH, Sr., Robert Jakes



Dr. Robert Jakes McDonough, Sr., longtime resident of Decatur, Georgia, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the age of 83. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Decatur Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held later in the year with the date announced by A. S. Turner and Sons. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Emory College Fund for Excellence.